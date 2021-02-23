NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of INSP opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $239.40.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

