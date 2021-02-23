NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,110 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 293.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

