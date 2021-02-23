NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $6.75 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.33% from the stock’s previous close.
NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.
NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
