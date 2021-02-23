NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $6.75 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

