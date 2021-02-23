Nexans’ (NXPRF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Nexans alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $87.00 on Monday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.