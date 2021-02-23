Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NGT opened at C$72.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.10. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

