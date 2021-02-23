Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 194.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

