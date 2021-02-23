Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

