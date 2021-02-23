New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,885 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.11% of ManTech International worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

