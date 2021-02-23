New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,300 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.14 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

