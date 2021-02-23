New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.23% of PROS worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

