New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

