NetApp (NTAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.16.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

