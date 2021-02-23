NBW Capital LLC Sells 56,899 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,899 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

