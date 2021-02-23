NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.