NBW Capital LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,028.54. 41,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,700.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

