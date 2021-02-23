NBW Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 166,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,288,236. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

