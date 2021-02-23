NBW Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.85. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

