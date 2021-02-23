NBW Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 12,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,611. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

