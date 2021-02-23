Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

