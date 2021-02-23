National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4.5% (implying $445-452 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.90 million.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.86 EPS.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. 237,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

