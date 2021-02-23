National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. 442,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,428. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

