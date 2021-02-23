National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

Shares of TVA.B stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.