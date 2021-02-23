National Bank Financial Boosts Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$160.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.13.

EQB stock traded up C$7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.21. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,582.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,126,736.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

