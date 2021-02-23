National Bank Financial Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

TSE AAV opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$492.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.