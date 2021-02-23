National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) Insider Simon McKeon Buys 2,880 Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) insider Simon McKeon acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.65 ($17.61) per share, with a total value of A$70,992.00 ($50,708.57).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$15.52.
About National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX)
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.