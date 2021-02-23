Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 97,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.