Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Reduced by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

