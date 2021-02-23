NantHealth (NH) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect NantHealth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,511. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

