Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,422 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 408,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.