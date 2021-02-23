Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,880 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Halliburton worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

HAL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 602,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

