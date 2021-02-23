Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.79. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $335.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

