Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,580 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

