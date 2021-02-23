Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,478. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

