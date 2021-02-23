Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.06

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $9.46. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $357.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

