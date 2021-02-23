Naka Bodhi Token Price Reaches $0.0326 on Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $92,333.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

