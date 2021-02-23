MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.