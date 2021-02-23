MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

