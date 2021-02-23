MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. MTBC has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.99.
MTBC Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.