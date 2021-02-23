MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $413.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.55. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

