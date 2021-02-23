MotaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $130,384.88 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $130,384.88 and $869.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

