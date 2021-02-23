Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,580 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $1,635,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,006,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,081,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morningstar stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
