Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,580 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $1,635,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,006,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,081,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.