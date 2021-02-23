Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $301.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Moody’s stock opened at $277.03 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day moving average is $280.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,110,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 593,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

