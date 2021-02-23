MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 22.9%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded down 22.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.38. 10,256,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 4,271,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
