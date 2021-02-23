MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 22.9%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded down 22.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.38. 10,256,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 4,271,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

