MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 44,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $535.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

