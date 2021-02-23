Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $190.74 or 0.00404355 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,846,772 coins. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.