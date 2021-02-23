Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 268,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,647. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

