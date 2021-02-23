Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,496 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,563,868 shares in the company, valued at $782,609,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,481 shares of company stock worth $62,298,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Shares of MRNA traded down $13.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.72. The stock had a trading volume of 623,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,658. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

