Mizuho Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.
SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.
Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
