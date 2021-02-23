Mizuho Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.