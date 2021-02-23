Mizuho Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $33.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FE. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

