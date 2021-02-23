Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,553 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

