Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,494 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

